L.A. County COVID-19 cases surpasses 23K

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 55 new deaths related to coronavirus, as well as an additional 733 confirmed cases.

“Ninety-two percent of people who have passed away from COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health.

Countywide, a total of 23,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported and 1,111 deaths related to the virus, per Public Health.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized at some point remains at 22% with a total of 4,813 people who have at some point during their illness needed hospitalization, Ferrer added.

Ferrer also announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded their list of COVID-19 symptoms to include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

“So, particularly, if you have more than one of these symptoms or these are symptoms that you don’t usually experience, we ask that you connect quickly with your healthcare provider,” Ferrer added. “And, everyone should be on the lookout for these signs. If you need a provider and you don’t have one, please call 211, and they can connect you to a provider in your area.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said they have administered 748 tests, and of those, 142 were positive, 618 were negative, and 10 were pending. As of Thursday morning, 14 people were in the hospital and 47 had been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported at the hospital, leaving the total number of people suspected to have died of COVID-19-related causes at four deceased, Moody added.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes both the incorporated and unincorporated communities, as well as numbers reported by Henry Mayo and any other area health care provider, has risen to at least 477 confirmed cases.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Thursday:

City of Santa Clarita: 362

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 23

Unincorporated – Castaic: 20

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 39

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.