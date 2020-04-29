Lane closures scheduled on Sierra Highway and Soledad for pipeline project

The city of Santa Clarita is advising motorists to plan their routes ahead of scheduled lane closures on Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road for a sewer pipe-installation project.

Starting Tuesday, vehicles traveling through the intersection will experience the closure of the southbound Sierra Highway right-turn lane onto Soledad Canyon Road and the closure of the far right lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road beginning east of the intersection.

These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is completed, read a city news release.

The scheduled closures come as developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road, with Phase 1 of the project at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road continuing for approximately two weeks.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are reminded to reduce their speed through the construction zone for the safety of the public and the contractor’s employees, read the news release.

For questions or concerns, contact city Associate Engineer Ronil Santa Ana at 661-286-4070 or by email at [email protected]