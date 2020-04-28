Local business plans free In-N-Out meal event for those in need

After having been labeled an essential business and being allowed to stay open, Fitucci Custom Cabinets in Valencia has said they want to give back to the community through a free meal event this weekend.

“We wanted a way to give back to the community because it’s been pretty hard hit with the current, ongoing virus,” said Joe Gaeta, a project manager at Fitucci Custom Cabinets. “So we thought a good way to give back would be to help people out that may have lost their job or may otherwise need a fresh meal.”

Gaeta said it was open to all those who had been negatively affected by COVID-19 and the pandemic. Those who attend will be able to pick up a free In-N-Out meal.

“We want to help out those that need to be helped out just because we’re fortunate enough to still be running,” said Gaeta.

The event is set to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Fitucci Custom Cabinets parking lot located on 25322 Avenue Stanford.