Man arrested on suspicion of robbery was released from jail one hour earlier

A man who was arrested on suspicion of a robbery in Saugus on Wednesday had been released from jail an hour earlier.

Sheriff’s deputies received the report of a possible robbery on Drayton Street near Railroad Avenue in Saugus at approximately 12:30 p.m..

“He asked a man for money, then the man declined and then he allegedly reached into the man’s pocket and took some cash out of the man’s pocket,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responding to the scene eventually found the suspect allegedly in possession of the victim’s approximately $80.

“The suspect was just literally released from our jail, probably within the hour of that crime,” said Miller, adding that he had been previously booked on misdemeanor narcotics possession and released in “hardly any time at all.”

He was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.