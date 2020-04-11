Man suspected of burglary discovered with dozens of lotto scratchers in back seat

A man was arrested Friday morning after he was suspected of being connected to a burglary at an Antelope Valley convenience store, due to a number of lotto scratchers found in his car.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies patrolling near Shadow Pines Boulevard and Soledad Canyon Road conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In the back of the suspect’s vehicle, Miller said, the deputies conducting the stop reported finding different tools and a number of lottery scratchers.

“Probably an hour before, they had heard that a convenience store in the Antelope Valley had had a theft of lottery scratchers,” said Miller. “The theft occurred at 1:30 a.m., and the traffic stop happened at 2:30 a.m.”

Law enforcement personnel between the two jurisdictions were able to communicate with one another, and deputies arrested the suspect on the suspicion that he was responsible for the AV burglary.

“It sounds like he had possibly taken the whole lotto machine with all the tickets in it,” said Miller.

The suspect was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of burglary and being in possession of burglary tools.