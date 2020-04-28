Number of cases in Santa Clarita rises to at least 438; countywide deaths hit 1K

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley has risen to 438, public health officials announced Tuesday, and there have been 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 59 new deaths in the last 24 hours, and 597 new cases countywide. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 20,976.

The mortality rate in Los Angeles County is 4.76% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that the hospital had administered a total of 711 tests: 136 were positive, 587 were negative, eight are still pending, 18 people are currently in the hospital and 43 have been discharged.

The total number of deceased people at Henry Mayo remains at four, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. The name, age and any additional information, such as whether the person had any underlying health conditions, were not provided by Henry Mayo due to patient confidentiality policy. There were no new deaths to report on Tuesday, spokesman Moody said.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Tuesday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 332

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Castaic: 18

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 36

Unincorporated – Valencia: 4

