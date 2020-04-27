Person airlifted after reports of fall injury in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 File Art. Cory Rubin/The Signal
A person was airlifted to a hospital after reports of a fall injury in Canyon Country Monday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on Silk Tree Way, near Fair Oaks Park, around 7:43 a.m., according to spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“It was (a call) for a fall head injury. At around 8:21 a.m., one patient was transported via (a helicopter),” he said.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene, but did not have immediate information about the call. 

There was no further information available about the condition of the person, said Lopez. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

