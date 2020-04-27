Person airlifted after reports of fall injury in Canyon Country

A person was airlifted to a hospital after reports of a fall injury in Canyon Country Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on Silk Tree Way, near Fair Oaks Park, around 7:43 a.m., according to spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“It was (a call) for a fall head injury. At around 8:21 a.m., one patient was transported via (a helicopter),” he said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene, but did not have immediate information about the call.

There was no further information available about the condition of the person, said Lopez.