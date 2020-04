Los Angeles County Fire Department officials douse a small spot fire on Sierra Highway, just south of Golden Valley Road, around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters had the 20-by-20 spot fire contained almost immediately, according to Capt. Martin Maher of Fire Station 132.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials douse a small spot fire on Sierra Highway, just south of Golden Valley Road, around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

“A small area like this is going to be 100% mop up where you douse everything … to make sure there’s no hidden embers,” Maher said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, he added.

Bobby Block / The Signal