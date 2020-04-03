Santa Clarita Transit implements local Sunday schedule

In addition to enhanced cleaning of its entire fleet amid the coronavirus outbreak, Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week, the city announced Friday.

The reduced local bus schedule will take effect Saturday, April 4.

“Due to the low number of riders, the decreased number of operators and in an effort to encourage residents who are not essential workers to remain home, Santa Clarita Transit will be implementing a local Sunday schedule seven days per week,” read a city news release.

The commuter schedule will remain consistent with the changes that took place on Friday, March 30; however, there is one additional change impacting Route 757 from Santa Clarita to the North Hollywood Redline station.

Effective Monday, April 6, the following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will be suspended: 5:10 a.m., 5:42 p.m., 6:05 a.m., 6:09 a.m., 7:32 a.m., 9:32 a.m., 7:25 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:22 p.m. and 9:21 p.m.

The following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will remain in service: 5:33 a.m., 7 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:42 a.m., 10:08 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:31 p.m., 1:02 p.m., 2:02 p.m., 2:33 p.m., 3:33 p.m., 4:04 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 5:48 p.m., 6:18 p.m. and 6:47 p.m.

The change comes in addition to enhanced cleaning following the spread of COVID-19 across Los Angeles County and the recent death of one city bus driver after testing positive for the virus.

For more on the new bus schedules, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. For information on the coronavirus pandemic here in the Santa Clarita Valley, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.