SCV Chamber to host virtual forum for 25th special election

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a virtual candidate forum Friday, April 24, for the 25th Congressional District’s special election.

The free forum will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. for all to access online as candidates Christy Smith and Mike Garcia share their positions on business-related issues facing the Santa Clarita Valley community.

“Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and with the May 12, 2020, special election approaching, we need to be able to get businesses firsthand information about each candidate’s positions as voters begin receiving their mail-in ballots,” Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board of directors for the SCV Chamber, said in a prepared statement.

Candidates will be asked questions from those participating in the online forum as well as questions formulated by the chamber’s business councils including the Government Affairs Council, Small Business Council, Industry & Technology Council, NextSCV and Non-Profit Council.

“With the special election moving to a strictly mail-in ballot only, the chamber is working hard to get all voters pertinent information on each candidate and to be able to hear it from them directly,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said in a prepared statement.

Participants may submit questions ahead of time by emailing [email protected] and noting in the email “SCV Chamber Congressional Candidate Forum.”

Registration is open online at scvchamber.com. For questions, email [email protected]