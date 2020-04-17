Spilled gravel shutdowns all Highway 14 southbound lanes

Gravel that spilled out of a truck on the southbound side of Highway 14 has resulted in a SigAlert being issued and all lanes to be shut down for an unknown duration early Friday afternoon.

The SigAlert was issued for the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Vasquez Rocks, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

“Truck spilled gravel, all lanes closed for an unknown duration,” said Officer Tony Polizzi of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

The SigAlert was issued at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Responding personnel requested that multiple sweepers come to the scene in order to ensure the spilled material is cleaned up quickly.