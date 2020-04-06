Stolen vehicle suspect flees after crashing car in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located a stolen vehicle in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

“Deputies spotted a stolen vehicle reported stolen from the Castaic area on Soledad Canyon Road,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Though they were unable to catch up to the car at that point, the suspect later allegedly lost control of the 2005 Nissan Altima on Soledad Canyon Road, near the intersection of Flowerpark Drive, and flipped the car, knocking down a tree in the median of the road, Miller said.

The suspect, who was described as a 20-year-old man, then fled on foot, Miller added.

Deputies set up a containment and were able to capture the suspect.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on the 15600 block of Rosehaven Lane, where the suspect was then transported to the hospital, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.