Suspected vandals spray fire extinguisher, break equipment inside Castaic Middle School classroom

A suspected instance of vandalism occurred at Castaic Middle School on Tuesday night, destroying school equipment and materials inside a single classroom.

Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle said the district filed a report with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after they discovered the damage Wednesday.

“The room was used to store P.E. equipment,” said Doyle on Wednesday. “The vandals broke in through a window. They destroyed the equipment and destroyed the inside of the classroom.”

The alleged vandals broke in through a window, Doyle said. The school has also handed surveillance footage over to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed they had received a report from the middle school regarding a break-in at one of the classrooms.

Miller said detectives are working to pinpoint the exact time the crime took place.

“It sounds like there were a lot of items thrown around in the classroom,” Miller said, adding that a number of items were possibly broken, and a fire extinguisher was discharged.

Skateboards used during P.E. classes and ceiling tiles also appeared to be broken during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.