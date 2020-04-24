Temple Beth Ami to hold virtual Israel Independence Day celebration

Temple Beth Ami is set to hold a virtual Israel Independence Day, or Yom Ha’Atzmaut, celebration on April 28.

Rabbi Mark Blazer said the temple has always commemorated Israel’s Independence Day, and has usually done so with in-person dancing, music and food. However, due to COVID-19 this year plans had to change, but the celebration did not have to be canceled.

This year, the temple plans to hold a Zoom conferencing event, which will feature Israeli music and conversations with temple-goers and members of the community alike, said Blazer. People can also enjoy Isaraeli food from the comfort of their own homes while on the call.

“It gives us a chance, in the Jewish community, to show our solidarity with Israel and be able to celebrate the modern nation of Israel,” said Blazer.

According to the event invitation, the festivities are open for all to attend and will be held via Zoom conferencing.

The special guest is set to be Hillel Newman, the Israel consul general, who is based in Los Angeles.

The event is set to take place at 7 p.m.

The access code and password information can be found on Temple Beth Ami SCV’s Facebook page. A live stream of the event will also be held there as well.