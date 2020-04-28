Three juveniles arrested in connection to Castaic Middle School break-in, burglary

Three local male juveniles were arrested by detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in connection to vandalism and burglary that occurred at Castaic Middle School last week.

The three suspects were detained on felony vandalism and burglary charges, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The boys were apparently caught after detectives had received tips that helped with their investigation, Miller said.

On the morning of April 22, employees of Castaic Middle School arrived on campus to find that at some point during the night, a group of vandals had broken into a P.E. room on the campus.

Superintendent of the Castaic Union School District Steve Doyle said the suspects had broken in through a window and destroyed the equipment and inside of the classroom.

At the time of the incident, Miller said that it appeared the classroom and items tossed around in it, a number of items were broken and a fire extinguisher was discharged.

Skateboards used during the P.E. classes and ceiling tiles also appeared to be broken during the incident.

The names of the suspects were not released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station due to the suspects being juveniles.