Three-vehicle traffic collision shears hydrant, takes down light pole

A three-vehicle traffic collision in Valencia on Wednesday night ended with a sheared fire hydrant and a down light pole.

The call came in at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Goldcrest Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A three-vehicle traffic collision in the Valencia-area Wednesday night ends with a sheared fire hydrant and a down light pole. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The collision resulted in a silver SUV knocking over a light pole, which then landed on top of the vehicle as it slammed into an apartment complex driveway entrance sign.

No patients were transported to the hospital, Pittman said.

Sheriff’s deputies had traffic shut down while crews worked on the downed pole.