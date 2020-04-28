Tow truck fully engulfed in fire, no injuries

A reported traffic collision resulted in a fully engulfed tow truck in Agua Dulce on Tuesday.

The incident was first reported to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials at 12:19 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14.

The truck was fully involved but the flames did not spread to the nearby hillside of brush, according to Leslie Lua, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

There were no transports to the hospital as a result of the fire, according to Lua.

Traffic on the southbound side of Highway 14 was heavily impacted as crews worked to clear the scene.