Traffic collision sends two to the hospital

A traffic collision in Val Verde resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 126 near San Martinez Canyon Road at approximately 4:38 p.m..

Emergency crews respond to a traffic collision in Val Verde that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“They cleared the paramedic squad and the patrol,” said Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no life-threatening injuries.”

The two individuals were sent to the hospital via basic ambulance, Peters said.

Traffic was temporarily delayed as crews worked to clear the scene and transport the two patients.