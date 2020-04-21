Traffic collision sends two to the hospital

Emergency crews respond to a traffic collision in Val Verde that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision in Val Verde resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 126 near San Martinez Canyon Road at approximately 4:38 p.m..

Emergency crews respond to a traffic collision in Val Verde that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Emergency crews respond to a traffic collision in Val Verde that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“They cleared the paramedic squad and the patrol,” said Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no life-threatening injuries.”

The two individuals were sent to the hospital via basic ambulance, Peters said.

Traffic was temporarily delayed as crews worked to clear the scene and transport the two patients.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS