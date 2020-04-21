Two-car collision knocks over palm tree

A two-car collision in Saugus resulted in a streetside palm tree being knocked over Tuesday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Emergency crews respond to a two-car collision in Saugus which resulted in a streetside palm tree being knocked over Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“One engine went out and they cleared in about 10 minutes,” said Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision, Peters said, was non-life-threatening and no patients were transported by paramedics.

However, the two-car collision did result in one palm tree being struck and crashing to the ground.