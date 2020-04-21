Two-car collision knocks over palm tree

A two-car collision in Saugus resulted in a streetside palm tree being knocked over Tuesday.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.
“One engine went out and they cleared in about 10 minutes,” said Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The collision, Peters said, was non-life-threatening and no patients were transported by paramedics.
However, the two-car collision did result in one palm tree being struck and crashing to the ground.
