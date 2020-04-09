Two in custody following alleged grand theft

Two men were taken into custody in suspicion of grand theft in Canyon Country Thursday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a grand theft on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Bentson.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies load a grand theft subject into a squad car in the Canyon Center parking lot in Canyon Country on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

A containment was set up and two suspects were taken into custody about an hour later in the Canyon Center parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

While grand thefts involved more than $950 worth of stolen goods, Bentson was unable to confirm the amount of merchandise stolen at this time since the incident is still under investigation.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a grand theft subject in the Canyon Center parking lot in Canyon Country on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal