Two vehicles plunge over side in Interstate 5 crash

A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in both vehicles over the side on Interstate 5 Sunday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision in which both vehicles were reported to have gone over the side of Interstate 5 around 6 p.m., according to Officer Kimball.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received reports of the traffic collision from CHP and sent resources to Interstate 5 and The Old Road as well as The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in both vehicles over the side on Interstate 5 Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Both vehicles were said to have overturned and a large tree was in lanes on Rye Canyon Road, Kimball added.

Paramedics treated one patient on the scene before loading him into the back of an ambulance.

At least two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the collision as of 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in both vehicles over the side on Interstate 5 Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Paramedics treat a patient of the crash on the scene before loading him into an ambulance. Bobby Block/The Signal