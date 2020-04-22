Valencia vehicle pursuit ends with standoff between deputies, suspect

Deputies were in the process of detaining a reckless driving suspect on Creekside Road early Wednesday afternoon.

The call began shortly after 1 p.m. due to deputies reportedly spotting a recklessly driving vehicle, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials.

“They’re utilizing a Bearcat, spike strips, aero is overhead, (the Los Angeles County Fire Department officials) are staging and our mental evaluation team is on scene, as well,” said Deputy Juanita Navarro.

POLICE ACTIVITY between Cinena Drive and Magic Mtn Pkwy. AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/6rQgMLlgRy — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 22, 2020

The important thing, Navarro said, is that they are trying to safely secure the individual in the vehicle.

Navarro said a Bearcat is an armored vehicle used for a tactical approach by members of both the Special Enforcement Bureau and deputies.

“It is a resource that our station personnel use,” said Navarro. “If they can use an armored vehicle to safely approach a situation where you have the high probability of gunfire exchange, especially if you don’t know what the suspect has then that is the safest way to approach.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.