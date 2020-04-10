Vehicle crashes down embankment, first responders called

A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The call came in at 11:51 p.m. on the 33000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“All we have right now is that it’s a vehicle over the side,” said Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez at 12 p.m.

Lopez said that before firefighters and paramedics had arrived on the scene, a passerby who was driving near the collision, investigated the scene and ended up taking the patient to the hospital themselves.

All Fire Department units, including Copter 15, were canceled.

