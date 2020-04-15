Ventura man arrested on suspicion of smashing car windows with a rock

A Ventura man was arrested after he was suspected of smashing car windows with a rock in Newhall Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 25800 block of Railroad Avenue due to a report of a possible vehicle burglary in progress, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies found a suspect matching the description of the one provided by the caller,” said Miller. “The male adult suspect allegedly used a rock to smash the windows of a couple of vehicles to search for any valuables inside.”

Deputies then detained and transported the 29-year-old suspect to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked on suspicion of felonious vehicle burglary.