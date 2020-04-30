West Ranch High School student receives $40K scholarship

A West Ranch High student was one of 25 selected to receive a $40,000 scholarship from the College Board.

David Horta, a senior at West Ranch, was one of 500,000 students across the country who completed six planning steps for college that qualified him for the scholarship.

The steps for Horta included: compiling a list of colleges he was interested in; practicing for the SAT; improving his SAT score; strengthening his college list; completing his FAFSA; and applying for college.

“To those students who may have counted themselves out of scholarship opportunities, this program is for you. There is so much more talent out there than we can see,” College Board CEO David Coleman said in a prepared statement. “We want all students to see themselves as scholars, no matter where they began. College planning does not need to be daunting. These 25 students took one simple step, and then another, until they reached their goals. We encourage the class of 2021 to follow their lead.”