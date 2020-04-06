WiSH, CollegeClick offer free virtual college tours

Due to canceled spring break trips amid the coronavirus outbreak, WiSH and CollegeClick have organized free, virtual college tours and information sessions.

The alternative is expected to offer students access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels and college counselors, according to a WiSH news release.

Sessions are scheduled to take place Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10. Students and parents are encouraged to join in during the sessions that interest them via the Zoom link of the day.

Attendees should sign in early and follow the instructions for download or use the password “college” to join as a guest, the news release said.

Schedules are subject to change. The final session schedule with links can be found on collegeclick.org and the CollegeClick Facebook page.

Monday 4/6 – session link

10 a.m. — Open Q&A on College Admissions: College Click CEO Donna Siegel and WiSH Education Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels.

10:30 a.m. — California State University, Northridge student Kelly Nadeau.

11 a.m. — Nursing programs: RN/BSN/PHN Bryana Waage.

12:30 p.m. — St. John’s University NYC students Josephine and Sophie Smolsky.

1 p.m. — Pace University student Matthew Smolsky.

1:30 p.m. — Duquesne University, Pittsburgh student Daniel Smolsky.

2 p.m. — University of Alabama Student: Taryn Toledo.

2:30 p.m. — Duke University and D1 Lacrosse student Anne Crabill.

3 p.m. — Texas Christian University student Macy Thompson.

3:30 p.m. — San Diego State University engineering student Kyle Butler.

Tuesday 4/7 – session link

10 a.m. — University of New Mexico and WUE Schools: Recruitment Specialist Gary Bednorz.

11 a.m. — Thrivent and College Financial Decisions Melanie Meyer.

12 p.m. — Mid-Atlantic Schools; Rutgers, Pennsylvania State, and University of Delaware: CEO of Educated Quest, Stuart Nachbar.

1 p.m. — Michigan State University Manager of Recruitment Daniel Siedman.

2 p.m. — University of Wisconsin at Madison student Nicole Whitehead.

2:30 p.m. — NYU Clive Davis School of Music student Chloe Schwartz.

Wednesday 4/8 – session link

9 a.m. — Syracuse University Assistant Director of Admissions Janet Recchia-Shusca.

10 a.m. — College Costs and Soft Skills MA/ CEP Professor at UCLA Julia Varriale.

11 a.m. — BA and BFA at Otis School of Design and University of Pacific former head of Admissions Ed Schoenberg.

12 p.m. — BS/MD Programs: Independent Consultant John Catalano.

1 p.m. — Canadian Schools: Verve Smith, 20-year Independent Educational Consultant in Toronto Ted Saldago.

2:30 p.m. — University of Washington student Madison Wolpert.

3 p.m. — STEM Admissions Process CEO of Common Sense College Counseling and Former Admissions volunteer at Stanford University Anne Holmdahl.

Thursday 4/9 – session link

10 a.m. — University of Pittsburgh Enrollment Services Manager Kelsey O’Neill.

11 a.m. — Benefits and types of gap year programs based in New Jersey: CEO at Center for Interim Programs Holly Bull.

12 p.m. — Georgia Institute of Technology: Regional Director of Admissions Ashley Brookshire.

1 p.m. — USC student Monica Hamilton.

1:30 p.m. — US Air Force Academy student Rijker Hutson.

2 p.m. — Cal Poly, SLO Engineering student Brett Butler.

2:30 p.m. — College of the Canyons admissions representative.

Friday 4/10 – session link

11 a.m. — Arizona State University, Greater Los Angeles admissions representative Claire Joy.

12 p.m. — Belmont University student Haley Moore.

12:30 p.m. — University of Utah student Elizabeth Groscost.

1 p.m. — UC Berkeley student Alexandra Groscost.

1:30 p.m. — UCLA students John and Nelson Campbell.

2 p.m. — Pepperdine University student Jessica Campbell.