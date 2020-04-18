WiSH Education Foundation to hold virtual fitness class

Amy Daniels, Executive Director, WiSH Education Foundation thanks the attendees for coming to the Wine on the Roof...Dine on the Roof event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The WiSH Education Foundation is inviting all members of the community to participate in a free online fitness class on Monday.

The class will be led by professional personal trainer Adnan Hyder, and no special equipment required, according to a news release distributed on Thursday. The workout will be using your own body weight and can be modified for any fitness level.

“He was, hands down, the best personal trainer I’ve ever had,” said WiSH Director Amy Daniels, who said Hyder was her trainer before she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2017. “He’s incredibly fit, engaging and knowledgeable; I learned so much about the science of fitness, such as the order to a workout, or making sure to add the ‘push’ to the ‘pull.’”

Hyder had been a personal trainer and manager at Equinox before becoming the fitness director at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health. He presently works as the general manager at the Indianapolis Healthplex.

“This is a very unique opportunity to get a free personal training session with a highly skilled and experienced trainer,” said the news release. “If anyone is interested in further training, Hyder will offer one-on-one virtual, tailored, private sessions for a small fee, donating 100% to WiSH.”

The virtual fitness class is set to begin at noon, and the Zoom link will be posted on the WiSH Education Foundation Facebook page by Sunday for anyone interested in participating.

For more information, contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected], or go to www.wishscv.org.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS