CDC: COVID-19 ‘does not spread easily’ from touching surfaces

Besides releasing a series of guidelines on how to safely reopen the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also said that COVID-19 does not spread easily from touching surfaces or objects.

“COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads. It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads,” according to the agency in its updated guidelines on its website.

Those instances include: touching surfaces or objects, from animals to people and from people to animals.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC said.

In agreement with the CDC, Dr. Bud Lawrence with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital previously said spread from touching a surface is not a common way to catch the virus.

The novel coronavirus mainly spreads between people who are in close contact from within 6 feet, through respiratory droplets produced when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and can even spread by those who are infected but not showing symptoms.

Among the best ways to stay safe is to frequently wash one’s hands and use hand sanitizers, avoid touching one’s face, and cover one’s nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, according to Henry Mayo.

The CDC also recommends intensifying cleaning, disinfecting and ventilation, as well as avoiding using or sharing items that are not easily cleaned or disinfected.