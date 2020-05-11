Child & Family Center awarded Behavioral Health Care Accreditation

The Child & Family Center recently announced that it has been awarded a three-year Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve the safety and quality of care provided to the public.

Upon demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s 1,200 performance standards, the Child & Family Center was given the Gold Seal of Approval, which is a symbol of quality that reflects the center’s commitment to providing safe and effective care, treatment and services.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission, said in a prepared statement. “We commend Child & Family Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

During a four-day on-site review in February, The Joint Commission’s expert surveyor evaluated the center’s compliance with several areas of behavioral health standards, including care, treatment and services for mental health, substance use, and domestic violence programs.

In addition, the center’s care environment, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management were also assessed, as on-site observations, as well as client and staff interviews, were conducted at the center’s Santa Clarita and Palmdale locations.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides accepted industry standards and practices to behavioral health organizations like ours for providing safe and reliable care to children, youth and families,” Joan Aschoff, the center’s president and CEO, said in the statement. “Our accreditation journey to become a reliable and quality improvement organization has helped us improve our business operations. In fact, The Joint Commission served as an independent audit of our commitment to continuous quality improvement.”

The Joint Commission’s standards for behavioral health care are developed in partnership with health care experts and providers, as well as consumers, to form evidence-based accreditation standards that assist organizations in measuring, assessing and improving performance.

“Child & Family Center is honored to receive its three-year accreditation from The Joint Commission,” added Cheri Fleming, chair of the center’s board of directors. “We are so proud of the leadership and team effort. Everyone from across the organization, including the board, worked together to implement approaches to advance access to high-quality care for people of all ages living in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys and the greater Los Angeles community.”

The Child & Family Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. For more information, call 661-259-9439 or visit childfamilycenter.org. To view The Joint Commission’s Quality Check for the center, visit bit.ly/3fE1zjg.