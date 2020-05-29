CHP pursuit from Palmdale heads through Santa Clarita (VIDEO)

A pursuit that began in Palmdale Wednesday over a person suspected of drunken driving headed through the Santa Clarita Valley.

The incident began at approximately midnight, when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel out of the Palmdale station initiated a pursuit of the driver of a blue sedan on suspicion of DUI.

There was a report that during the pursuit, the driver is suspected of throwing a firearm out the window.

California Highway Patrol officers eventually took over the chase on the southbound side of 14 at Ward Road and followed the suspect down the southbound side of Highway 14 onto Interstate 5 and into the San Fernando Valley.

The chase reached speeds of 85-120 mph and one of the officers successfully deployed a spike strip on the vehicle at Soledad Canyon Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The suspect, once reaching the San Fernando Valley, began weaving through residential neighborhoods, with sparks flying from the tires, after law enforcement used a spike strip to partially disable the vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspect eventually gave up near Pierce Street and Sharp Avenue and was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 1 a.m.

The suspect was then taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked.