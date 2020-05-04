Citizen tip leads to attempted murder suspect arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested, a 20-year-old man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, using information provided by a citizen tip.

In June 2019, detectives asked for the public’s help in locating Noah Becerra in connection with a shooting that occurred in January 2018.

Becerra allegedly shot a man in the parking lot of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant, and the victim survived his injuries, according to a news release issued by the station’s Detective Bureau.

A tip received April 27 indicated Becerra was in the San Jose area, and SCV COBRA detectives worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Task Force to investigate.

Two days after receiving the tip, Major Crimes Bureau detectives located and arrested Becerra in San Jose, who was then transported and booked into the Santa Clara County jail, where he is being held on an attempted murder charge in lieu of $2.1 million bail, per the release.

Becerra is set to be transferred to L.A. County at a future date, where he’s expected to be arraigned in San Fernando.

Officials with the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau thanked the public for the help in solving the crime.