City now accepting submissions for Youth Grove additions

The city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday it is accepting names to be included in the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park.

Those interested have until Friday, July 3, to submit a form to the city in order to be included in this year’s additions, according to a city news release.

The Youth Grove, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, is a memorial consisting of tree stumps adorned with plaques, as well as a central stone platform. The memorial includes 114 names dedicated to Santa Clarita youth aged 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.

By providing a place for commemoration and reflection, the Youth Grove raises awareness about the importance of safe driving and encourages Santa Clarita youth and residents to be mindful and responsible when getting behind the wheel, read the city news release.

Each year, the city hosts an annual Evening of Remembrance event at the Youth Grove for the public. City staff is currently developing alternative plans for the Evening of Remembrance should the need arise to adjust the traditional community gathering in September. Names submitted for inclusion in 2020 will be added to the Youth Grove even if the event needs to take on a virtual format. Full details on the Evening of Remembrance event will be announced when finalized, city officials said.

For more information about adding a name to the Youth Grove, and to access the release form, visit santa-clarita.com/YouthGrove or contact Tess Simgen at [email protected]