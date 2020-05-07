County says it’s investigating why Pitchess Detention Center outbreak attributed to Val Verde

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials said Thursday they plan to offer clarification on their COVID-19 data for reported cases — after the numbers attributed a significant spike to the Val Verde community, which was later clarified in emails to The Signal as diagnoses associated to a correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic.

A closer look by Public Health into its numbers comes after The Signal reported Wednesday that the outbreak in cases listed under Val Verde from the department’s daily reports largely came from Pitchess Detention Center, a campus in Castaic with four jails, according to responses from DPH media — its office of communications — on Monday and Tuesday.

“Our office is working diligently with the Department of Public Health and the Department of Health Services to understand and identify the data presented on the number of positive cases in the Val Verde region, as well as the numbers associated with Pitchess Detention Center. The Department of Public Health is researching further and will provide clarification once they have fully assessed this evolving situation,” Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a prepared statement.

As of Thursday’s update, the numbers were still being attributed to Val Verde in the daily Public Health news release.

DPH officials, using Tuesday’s reported sum of Val Verde confirmed cases, said Wednesday that of the 92 Val Verde cases, 88 came from Pitchess and the North County Correctional Facility.

On Thursday, the department reported North County Correctional Facility, the maximum-security jail located on Pitchess Detention Center’s campus, had two staff members and 103 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Pitchess had six other staff members and 15 inmates with the virus, bringing the total number of cases at the jail to 126.

Pitchess Detention Center has an average of 8,000 inmates under normal circumstances.

On the Sheriff’s Department website page devoted to COVID-19 updates and designed to update residents about which facilities had isolated inmates due to COVID-19, neither Pitchess Detention Center nor North County Correctional Facility were listed as sites with confirmed cases.

“Isolated” status, according to the LASD website, is designated for inmates who have tested positive, are awaiting results, have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, and/or are exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. It is unclear whether the inmates who test positive at Pitchess are then transferred to a county-run hospital elsewhere.

PDC-North, South and North County Correctional Facility did have a total of 1,915 inmates in quarantine, meaning that they are known to have come in close contact with a person under observation.

The DPH did not respond for comment when asked for a breakdown of how many cases came from the jail and how many came from the estimated 3,000 Val Verde residents.

As of Thursday, there were 118 confirmed cases in Val Verde and 118 inmates confirmed as positive between the NCCF and PDC; however, questions about how many new cases were calculated into Val Verde’s total on Thursday were left unanswered by DPH officials.

Val Verde community speaks out about the spike

After seeing the continued spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases listed under the Val Verde community and later learning of their attribution to the Castaic jail, some residents and officials representing the area have raised concerns and have questioned the tallies.

“We started spreading the word about the false identifications, and we are all kind of breathing a sigh of relief knowing that we’re not in as dire a condition as we thought,” said Jeremiah Dockray, one of the trustees for Region 2, Val Verde’s region on the Castaic Area Town Council. “But the only problem is that we’re now upset because it damages the community by making us less able to trust each other and trust what we’re hearing.”

Some residents in the Castaic and Val Verde areas have tried to find their own answers to the increase in cases in Val Verde, which saw its highest spike on Monday after jumping from 63 to 92 confirmed diagnoses, according to DPH’s data.

Some attributed the increase to possible large gatherings, baby sitting, birthday parties and even a funeral in mid-April amid stay-at-home directives.

The Signal was unable to confirm as of the publication of this article that these events, which would have broken the stay-at-home order, had even taken place.

At least one Val Verde resident said Wednesday these were only rumors and believed the community was playing its part in adhering to quarantining directives and believed the spike in COVID-19 cases listed under the tight-knit community’s name is a miscount and has only caused fear.

“Here in Val Verde, mostly everybody is staying home, and those who go out wear masks. And I haven’t seen that there’s been parties or large gatherings, not even at the park. I think those numbers are false, or they’re misreporting, and people are thinking there’s a lot of cases here,” said the resident, who works at Fast Stop Country Market but wished to remain unidentified.

Dockray said the jail is not a facility considered to be a part of the Val Verde community.

“I’ve never considered Pitchess a part of Val Verde … I’ve lived in Val Verde for six years now,” said Dockray. “We have always known about the detention center … but there’s never been any sort of lumping us together.”

“I mean, who would lump a detention center with a regular community in any fashion? I mean, it’s a completely different living situation for all of the people detained there. Obviously, it’s much easier to spread there. It’s understandable and tragic that that is happening there,” Dockray added.