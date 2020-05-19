County sets July 4 as reopening date

Los Angeles County has targeted Independence Day as its goal to “safely” reopen countywide, according to a news release from county Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after an Economic Resiliency Task Force meeting with the supervisor, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and business leaders on Tuesday, where they identified how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected multiple industries.

“The economic and sociological impacts created by the COVID-19 shutdown have hurt our vulnerable populations the most,” said Barger in a prepared statement. “The county, in partnership with our task force members and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while safeguarding public health.”

The July 4 date indicates a goal of the full or staged reopening of retail, restaurants and malls. Sector leaders said many businesses and employees will be impacted over the next few weeks, read the news release.

The selected date follows Newsom’s statement Monday that counties will be able to move deeper into the second phase of reopening.

“We are moving forward to allow some of the larger counties to continue to make progress deeper into Phase 2, and to do so effective immediately but on their own pace,” he said during a live broadcast. “I say effective immediately, meaning the guidelines are out there … but they can go at their own pace.

The county is expected to further discuss reopening during its live county broadcast at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.