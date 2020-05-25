COVID-19: Confirmed cases in SCV increase by more than 30

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Santa Clarita Valley increased by more than 30 in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,111, most of which were attributed to the city of Santa Clarita and Pitchess Detention Center, according to a Monday report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Countywide, Public Health reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths for a total of 46,018 positive diagnoses and a death toll of 2,116. These tallies come after a total of 1,972 new cases and 55 new deaths over the weekend.

Of those who died, 93% had underlying health conditions, according to Department officials.

“On this Memorial Day, as we join with those mourning the loss of their loved ones to COVID-19, including the families of the 1,100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19, we want to honor the memory of all the members of the armed forces who courageously gave of themselves to protect our country,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a prepared statement.

She added that people must still wear face coverings, avoid crowds, wash one’s hands and practice physical distancing as the county continues to ease its Safer at Home order, which is expected to be amended and reflect that in-store shopping is now permitted after the state Department of Public Health gave a green light on Monday.

On Monday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported 1,332 patients were tested, with 197 of those returning positive, while 1,245 were negative and 35 were still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 14 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health reported Monday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,111, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 677

Unincorporated – Acton: 11

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 6

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Castaic: 18 (with 298 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 33

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 20

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 298 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 38 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

Public Health officials have said the number of cases reported in Castaic can fluctuate due to the numbers reported for Pitchess Detention Center being out of alignment with the outbreak investigation counts.

