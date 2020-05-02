Crime suppression operation ends with dozen arrests, begins with illegal U-Turn in front of Sheriff’s Station

A shift that began with deputies spotting an illegal U-turn in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station ended with a dozen gun, burglary and drug-related arrests.

According to Shirley Miller of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies with the crime impact team were pulling out of the station driveway at 6 p.m. Friday when they saw the illegal traffic maneuver.

“The driver, who was initially pulled over to be warned and/or cited for the vehicle code violation, turned into a full-fledged investigation that culminated in the apprehension of three male adults from the Bakersfield area on charges including narcotics sales, weapons-related, grand theft and burglary,” Miller said. “One of the vehicle’s occupants was also found to have a felony warrant.”

Deputies photograph the illegal items they reportedly found on suspects during a crime impact operation Friday. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The crime suppression operation continued on, Miller said, and over the next eight hours the deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of “selling methamphetamine and several others were arrested on narcotics charges and/or warrants throughout SCV.”

Deputies also made two other felony arrests on the suspicion that a man from Bakersfield was driving a stolen U-Haul truck and another man in Canyon Country was arrested on a felony grand theft warrant.

The arrests were made, Miller said, by the Crime Impact Team, or CIT, in partnership with the Special Assignment Team, or SAT, and the Crime Prevention Unit, or CPU.

The suspects were all transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and in total the operation netted at least a dozen arrests on suspicion of five felony and nine misdemeanor charges.

“(The operation) blanketed the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Miller. “Arrests weren’t made in just one area, it was hitting all over the valley last night … it went till 2 a.m.”