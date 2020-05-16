CUSD names Kim Tredick new assistant superintendent of Educational Services

The Castaic Union School District announced Friday Kim Tredick as its new assistant superintendent of Educational Services.

Tredick, who joined the CUSD on Nov. 1, 2018, will start her new position July 1, according to a news release from the school district.

“Ms. Tredick has taken her role as the director of Student Support Services to heart, ensuring that all students have the tools and support needed to be successful,” read the news release.

“She has completely changed the culture of the special education services department, implemented much-needed procedures and provided extensive training to teachers and instructional aides to confirm that our staff has all the necessary skills to support students with special needs,” the release added.

Tredick is also actively involved in the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators, serving as co-president and earning the 2019 ACSA Region XV Student Services Administrator of the Year award. She was also awarded the Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award for her work with differentiation, which included the inclusion of special education students, English learners, and gifted students.