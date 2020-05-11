Deputies respond to report of Canyon Country robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed Monday night they were responding to reports of a robbery in Canyon Country.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. near Sandy Drive.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to reports of a robbery in Canyon Country Monday night. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies were on the scene speaking to potential witnesses and searching for the suspect.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and American Medical Response teams responded to the scene as well for a man with injuries.

“It was an assault,” said Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims. “It was just at that intersection there.”

There was no transport to the hospital, said Simms.

