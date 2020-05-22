Deputies respond to reports of grand theft at Costco

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Friday.

The call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. that someone had come into the store and stolen over $950 worth in electronics, according to Sgt. Demetri Barkon of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspects then fled the store and drove away, according to officials.

However, deputies were able to get a description of the vehicle, and stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Highway 14, Barkon said.

Four people were taken into custody, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.