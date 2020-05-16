Deputies search for narcotics suspect in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment area, near the La Quinta Inn, as they searched for a suspect in a narcotics investigation Saturday afternoon.

The containment just after 4 p.m. was set up on Sagecrest Circle, near The Old Road.

Dan Watson/ The Signal

The suspect was reported as a male Hispanic wearing a gray shirt and pants with a backpack last seen in the La Quinta Inn lobby, according to law enforcement officials.

