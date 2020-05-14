Detectives continue search for suspects in two stolen vehicle incidents

Three suspects in two separate incidents related to reports of stolen vehicles in Valencia and Newhall remain outstanding, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Detectives are searching for a suspect who was last seen fleeing on foot Wednesday evening, near Smyth Drive and Copper Hill Drive.



Deputies first responded to reports of a stolen 1990s Honda Accord at around 7 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“A deputy was patrolling near the area of Bouquet Canyon and Seco Canyon when he spotted the stolen vehicle, and there was a short vehicle pursuit about a mile and a half. It was then canceled due to unsafe driving of the suspect,” she said, adding that containment was shortly in place on Smyth Drive during law enforcement’s response.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies pursued the suspect on foot in the area with aerial and K9 assistance, but deputies lost sight of the suspect, according to Miller.

The vehicle was recovered and was related to one of the station’s local cases of stolen vehicles.

The second incident took place just after midnight Thursday, when two suspects in connection to reports of a stolen car also fled on foot and remain outstanding.

Deputies responded to the area of Interstate 5 between Calgrove Boulevard and Lyons Avenue, where they set up containment and managed to make the vehicle in question come to a stop. The suspects then exited the car and fled the scene on foot, said Miller.

These two incidents make up a portion of what Miller said is a rise in vehicle theft in the SCV. In an effort to help deter auto theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials are thinking about returning the station’s program where they give away automotive steering-wheel locks, or “The Club.”