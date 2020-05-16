Firefighters respond to 14 freeway blaze in Newhall

Just two hours after extinguishing a blaze on Interstate 5, firefighters worked on a separate brush fire on northbound State Route 14 on Saturday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on the freeway near Newhall Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to Fire spokesman Bernard Peters. 

“It’s at a quarter acre, light to medium brush, running uphill with winds of up to 5 mph,” he said at around 5:20 p.m. 

No lane closures were reported or SigAlert issued.

