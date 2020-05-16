Firefighters extinguish blaze southbound Interstate 5 of Calgrove

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze southbound Interstate 5 of Calgrove Boulevard that caused freeway lanes to close Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters first responded to a vegetation fire around 2:30 p.m., after receiving reports of smoke showing in the area.

“The fire is a quarter-acre,” said county Fire spokesman Bernard Peters around 2:45 p.m. and confirmed that the brush fire was moving uphill towards the freeway with light to medium fuels.

By around 2:55 p.m., firefighters held the fire at a half-acre and remained in the area for clean up, said Peters. No structure was believed to be threatened in the area, he added.

As a result of the fire, two of the three southbound lanes of the 5 freeway remained closed well after 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Peters.