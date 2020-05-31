Firefighters respond to Sierra Highway brush fire

A brush fire on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a brush fire on the 17400 block of Sierra Highway, near the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, around 1:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Art Marrujo.

ADVISORY: SCV Sheriff’s deputies assisting on 17400 block of Sierra Hwy, Cyn Country re: brush fire. #SierraIC @LACoFDPIO — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 31, 2020

Once they had arrived on the scene, they reported a quarter-acre fire with no structures threatened.

Around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said the fire had grown to 5 acres with no structures threatened and no injuries reported, Marrujo added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials battle a brush fire on the 17400 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

As 115 firefighters worked to battle the blaze from the ground, a total of four water-dropping helicopters were called to the scene to assist, including one from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Sierra Highway from Linda Vista Street to Adon Avenue, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Adam Stoll.

Forward progress on the fire was halted just before 2:40 p.m., according to fire officials.

“They’re still out there,” Marrujo said at 2:53 p.m.

Three aircraft were released and one will remain on the scene for another 15 minutes, the department wrote in a social media post at 2:54 p.m., as ground crews work for another hour and a half to extinguish any hot spots.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials battle a brush fire on the 17400 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

As of 3:10 p.m., streets were beginning to reopen and much of the smoke had cleared from the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials battle a brush fire on the 17400 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal