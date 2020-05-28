Helicopter makes safe landing in Canyon Country after reported engine failure

FILE Los Angeles County Copter 16 lands on the side of The Old Road to pick up a camp crew as firefighters work to douse a big rig fire that spread to brush on the northbound interstate 5 freeway near Weldon Canyon Road Tuesday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Firehawk helicopter made a safe, emergency landing in Canyon Country after experiencing engine failure during a morning crew swap, officials said. 

“One of our copters, Copter 16, made an emergency landing. The call came in as ‘engine failure,’” said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim. 

The crew of four safely landed in the 13900 block of Lang Station Road in Canyon Country at around 6:50 a.m., he added. 

The helicopter is expected to undergo “rigorous testing” prior to flying again, the Fire Department said in a tweet. 

“We have three airships manned 24/7 strategically spread throughout L.A. County to handle multi-mission responses. Each morning these aircraft return to our helipad in Pacoima for crew swap before returning to forward-deployed sites,” the tweet read. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS