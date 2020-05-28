Helicopter makes safe landing in Canyon Country after reported engine failure

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Firehawk helicopter made a safe, emergency landing in Canyon Country after experiencing engine failure during a morning crew swap, officials said.

“One of our copters, Copter 16, made an emergency landing. The call came in as ‘engine failure,’” said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

The crew of four safely landed in the 13900 block of Lang Station Road in Canyon Country at around 6:50 a.m., he added.

The helicopter is expected to undergo “rigorous testing” prior to flying again, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

“We have three airships manned 24/7 strategically spread throughout L.A. County to handle multi-mission responses. Each morning these aircraft return to our helipad in Pacoima for crew swap before returning to forward-deployed sites,” the tweet read.