Homicide detectives continue investigation into deadly stabbing in Newhall

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continued their investigation Saturday morning into the fatal stabbing of a man, according to officials.

The man, who was only identified as a “male white adult” by the LASD’s Homicide Bureau, was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday night, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the victim.

“A person of interest was detained at the scene,” read an advisory from the LASD on Saturday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue after receiving reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they located the victim who had died from multiple stab wounds.

That call followed two other reports of stabbings earlier Friday night. Deputies first responded to a 7-Eleven on Lyons Avenue in Newhall at around 11 p.m., but no victims or suspects were found.

They later arrived at an apartment complex on the 25700 block of Hogan Drive in Valencia at around 11:26 p.m. for a separate call they received about a stabbing. One victim was found there and was transported to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Imy McBride.

Homicide detectives are still investigating whether the stabbings were related, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org