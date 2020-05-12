How to Measure for Window Replacement Edmonton

Measuring For Window Replacement Edmonton; What You Need To Know

Many homeowners are considering window replacement Edmonton in order to enhance the energy efficiency of their homes. Besides, replacement windows Edmonton increase a home’s value and make it feel more comfortable and appealing. For DIYers, it is easy to save anything from $150 and $600 for each window.

Although taking measurements for windows is not so challenging, it requires precision. The measurements you provide determines the rate of success your window replacement Edmonton project will have. Here are some essential things NorthTech Windows and Doors wants you to know about taking measurements for Edmonton windows.

Are Your Window Frames Good?

Only take measurements for your window replacement Edmonton project if you are sure you are knowledgeable about installing the windows. These windows Edmonton are easy to install. Another thing you should consider is the state of the old frame.

If you notice it is extensively damaged by water or rot, you will have to replace it too. Follow these steps to take your measurements:

Record Measurements

Do not cheat yourself you can memorize all the measurements for your windows, especially when you are working on several. Go to work with a notebook and a pen, or a computer file if you prefer having a soft copy.

Record each measurement and label the designation of the window. For example, the ‘basement window.’ This practice will help save your time.

Check for Square

The shape of a window affects how it operates. That is why most traditional windows were made square. To check whether your window is square, measure it diagonally from corner to corner. Measure the other diagonal and record your measurements.

If you note a difference within a ¼ inch of the other, then your window is square. If your difference is higher, consider using a new construction window.

Measure the Width

The width of a window is measured in three different parts. The top, bottom, and middle. Always make sure your tape measure touches the window jamb to obtain accuracy.

Measure Height

The height is measured similarly as the width. You take three different measurements: at the middle, and at the two far ends in the left and right-hand side.

Measure from the head jamb to the bottom sill. Make sure your window is open to access the sill. Do not forget to highlight the shortest measurement.

Measure the Depth

When you are dealing with a traditional house, the depth of a window is not a matter of concern. But when you are dealing with modular and mobile homes, the depth of a window is crucial.

A window depth measurement is taken when the window is open. The sill space is measured from the front and back trims. Minimum size should be 31/4”.

Round the Numbers

After measuring your windows, take all the shortest measurements and round them to the nearest 1/8. Because all the measurements are taken in inches, you will be rounding them in this unit. It means that if you have 32, 15/16”, it will be 32, 7/8 “after rounding off.

But, if you had an increase of 1/8 in your measurement, you do not have to round off your figure. The measurement you will get after calculating becomes useful in ordering your windows.

Buy Custom Replacement Windows.

There are no limits as to where you should purchase your replacement windows for your window replacement Edmonton project. You can choose to buy them directly from a manufacturer or a supplier. Often, you find ready-made replacement windows Edmonton that almost fit perfectly to your window space.

However, if your window does not have a standard size, the ready-made ones may not serve you well. In this case, talk to your suppliers about your window and let them make a customized one for you.

Based on your measurements, the manufacturer subtracts ¼ inch from the height and width. They will then make a personalized window for you with an allowance for 1/8 inch.

While taking your window measurements, be keen on measuring the specific parts for maximum accuracy. If you are not sure, ask a professional to measure on your behalf.