Jackknifed big-rig crash in Newhall Pass results in 40-gallon fuel spill

More than three dozen gallons of fuel spilled onto the northbound Interstate 5 lanes near the State Route 14 interchange after a jackknifed big rig crashed Monday morning.

Hazmat crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a hazardous condition just before 8 a.m. in the Newhall Pass, according to Fire spokeswoman Leslia Lua.

The big-rig crash resulted in a fractured tank, resulting in the spill of 40 gallons of fuel, she added.

“Two Hazmat units are cleaning up,” she said as crews tried to clear the area around 10 a.m.

A SigAlert was temporarily issued due to the closure of freeway lanes.

There were no reports of injuries, said Lua.