Jackknifed big-rig crash in Newhall Pass results in 40-gallon fuel spill

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

More than three dozen gallons of fuel spilled onto the northbound Interstate 5 lanes near the State Route 14 interchange after a jackknifed big rig crashed Monday morning. 

Hazmat crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a hazardous condition just before 8 a.m. in the Newhall Pass, according to Fire spokeswoman Leslia Lua. 

The big-rig crash resulted in a fractured tank, resulting in the spill of 40 gallons of fuel, she added. 

“Two Hazmat units are cleaning up,” she said as crews tried to clear the area around 10 a.m. 

A SigAlert was temporarily issued due to the closure of freeway lanes. 

There were no reports of injuries, said Lua. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS