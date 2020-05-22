L.A. County announces 1,072 new cases; countywide total now 43,052

A total of 1,072 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of cases to 43,052.

The L.A. County Public Health Department also reported 35 new deaths in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,049.

Of those who died in the last day, 25 were over the age of 65 and 20 of them had underlying conditions, said DPH Director Barbara Ferrer. Five others were between the age of 41 and 64 and three of them had underlying conditions.

The remaining five deaths were in the city of Long Beach and Pasadena, two cities with their own health departments.

Ferrer said 40% of the deaths related to COVID-19 with underlying conditions have been people under the age of 65, and 35-40% of people who have died within L.A. County have underlying conditions.

“I know sometimes folks think there’s a very tiny group of people who are at an elevated risk of serious illness from COVID-19,” said Ferrer. “But here in L.A. County, it’s one out of three of us who has an underlying condition that can put you or your loved one at a much higher risk for serious illness related to COVID-19.”

The mortality rate countywide is now at 4.75% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said Monday 1,332 patients were tested, with 197 of those tests returning positive, while 1,245 were negative and 35 are still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 14 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health is scheduled to update their numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley, including those from Henry Mayo and other health care providers, later Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday the total number of cases in the SCV had reached at least 1,017.