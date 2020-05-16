L.A. County launches WiFi locator tool

In an effort to help reduce the digital divide, Los Angeles County has launched a new WiFi locator tool to help residents access the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Today, Los Angeles County is taking a step forward to bridge the gap of Internet access — an issue that during the COVID-19 pandemic can quickly become a matter of survival,” wrote County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement Friday.

The new WiFi finder, made possible with a partnership with 211 L.A. County, can be accessed via findwifi.lacounty.gov and serves as a one-stop-shop approach to accessing the internet.

The website features a search tool, based on the user’s physical address, to connect them to various internet-related services, such as internet access services for students, the location of free WiFi spots throughout the county, including free hotspots located in or nearby county libraries and county parks, and contact information for both residential and commercial broadband internet providers and mobile (cellular) internet providers serving the address, according to a county news release.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, several WiFi access points were listed, including at the Castaic and Stevenson Ranch libraries.